Cole tosses 2-hitter with 10 Ks as Yanks blank Twins 2-0

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.