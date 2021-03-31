Coldplay, Jorja Smith to play virtual Glastonbury gig in May

Organizers said Wednesday that they will stage a one-day livestreamed concert on May 22 at Worthy Farm in southwest England, home to the annual music extravaganza. Performers include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka, plus other “guest appearances and collaborations.”

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said the Live at Worthy Farm event would be “like the festival but without people.”