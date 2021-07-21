Coke sales surge in Q2 as re-openings gain momentum

The Atlanta-based soft drink giant said its revenue jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the April-June period. That was well ahead of the $9.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

It was a very different story than the second quarter of 2020, when Coke's sales sank 28%. Coke said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola are now running ahead of 2019 levels thanks to growing demand in Europe, Africa and Latin America.