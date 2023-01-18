journal-news logo
Coel, Cruz, Federer, Lipa and Wintour are Met Gala chairs

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channeling the Lagerfeld Look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channeling the Lagerfeld Look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs.

Also announced Wednesday was the dress code: Perhaps not surprisingly, it is “In honor of Karl” – i.e. Lagerfeld, the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019 at age 85.

The theme comes from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language.” Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

The Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May, is a huge money-maker for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing its main source of funding. It’s also one of the biggest nights in fashion and beyond.

Presented in the museum’s Tisch Gallery, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be on view from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

