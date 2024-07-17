Cody Johnson sings anthem smoothly at All-Star Game a night after Ingris Andress' panned rendition

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Country music artist Cody Johnson performed the national anthem without a hitch before the All-Star Game in his home state of Texas, a night after a widely panned performance by Ingris Andress that led to an apology and an admission that she was drunk.

Johnson walked toward the microphone between the mound and home plate at the home of the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night wearing a white cowboy hat and cream-colored blazer. The 37-year-old Texan removed the hat just before he started singing and raised it in his right hand several times along the way.