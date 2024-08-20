BreakingNews
Owner of Speedway store chain gets takeover bid from Canada’s Couche-Tard

Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the “Breakfast of Champions.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the "Breakfast of Champions."

As she gets set to defend her U.S. Open title, Gauff is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties, the cereal maker announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Open begins next Monday. Gauff won the tournament in 2023 at age 19. That made her the youngest American champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff's Wheaties box comes a few months after 39-time major champion and an equal rights pioneer Billie Jean King was honored by the brand.

“I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big,” Gauff said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
Divers resume search for 6 missing when yacht sank off Sicily...
2
The Latest: Obama and Emhoff are set to headline the DNC on Day 2
3
Joe Biden's exit, talk of the glass ceiling, a nod to Gaza protesters...
4
Spanish woman believed to be the oldest person in the world has died at...
5
Obama and Emhoff are to headline the Democratic National Convention on...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top