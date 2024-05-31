Coco Gauff moves into fourth round on another rain-disrupted day at the French Open

After several seeded players were knocked out of the tournament on Thursday, Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled off another upset by defeating No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 51, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

She will play Gauff next. The pair have met twice before, with Gauff winning both times.

“She is definitely a fighter,” Gauff said about the Italian.

Gauff is the reigning U.S. Open champion and was a finalist at the French Open in 2022.

Qualifier Olga Danilovic, ranked no. 125, beat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8) to make her first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

After rain disrupted play during the last three days, more showers were forecast for the afternoon. Play had already been interrupted twice Friday.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was playing Marie Bouzkova later in the third round.

In the men's tournament, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz were both in action.

