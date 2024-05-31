BreakingNews
Monroe council OKs deal on strip mall that’s ‘gateway into the downtown’

Coco Gauff moves into fourth round on another rain-disrupted day at the French Open

Coco Gauff has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TOM NOUVIAN – Associated Press
46 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

The No. 3-seeded Gauff pressured her opponent into committing 38 unforced errors on Court Philippe Chatrier, and converted five of her 11 break points.

After several seeded players were knocked out of the tournament on Thursday, Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled off another upset by defeating No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 51, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

She will play Gauff next. The pair have met twice before, with Gauff winning both times.

“She is definitely a fighter,” Gauff said about the Italian.

Gauff is the reigning U.S. Open champion and was a finalist at the French Open in 2022.

Qualifier Olga Danilovic, ranked no. 125, beat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8) to make her first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

After rain disrupted play during the last three days, more showers were forecast for the afternoon. Play had already been interrupted twice Friday.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was playing Marie Bouzkova later in the third round.

In the men's tournament, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz were both in action.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
An inflation gauge closely tracked by Federal Reserve rises at slowest...
2
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the South Dakota presidential and...
3
Berlin lets Ukraine use German weapons against targets in Russia after...
4
The Latest | Following Trump's conviction in hush money case, he is set...
5
Police in riot gear surround Israel-Hamas war protesters at UC Santa...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top