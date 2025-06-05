Breaking: Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

Coco Gauff defeats Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second French Open final

Coco Gauff has turned to an old trick with the French Open crowd loudly singing her French opponent's name
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against France's Lois Boisson at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against France's Lois Boisson at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — As popular as Coco Gauff is, she knew full well that nearly all of the Court Philippe-Chatrier fans would be against her during the French Open semifinals Thursday. That's because Gauff, an American, was taking on a French opponent — and one who came from nowhere, 361st-ranked Loïs Boisson.

So the No. 2-seeded Gauff turned to a trick that 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic has talked about using: When the partisan crowd was loudly singing Boisson's first name, Gauff pretended they were chanting “Coco!” Not that it mattered much, truly, because Gauff was by far the superior player throughout a 6-1, 6-2 victory that earned her a second trip to the final at Roland-Garros.

Three years ago, Gauff missed out on a chance to leave with the trophy when Iga Swiatek beat her. This time, Swiatek won't be around for the championship match on Saturday, because her 26-match unbeaten run at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament ended earlier Thursday with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 loss to No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka vs. Gauff will be the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and France's Lois Boisson shake hands after their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts as she plays against France's Lois Boisson during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Welcome to kitten season, when animal shelters need all the help they...
2
Netanyahu says Israel has 'activated' some Palestinian clans in the...
3
Olympic star, 3-time pro champion Vasiliy Lomachenko announces...
4
Immigration judge grants bond to Massachusetts teen arrested on his way...
5
The Latest: Trump says it might be good to let Ukraine and Russia...