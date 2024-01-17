BreakingNews
Say that to my face: Djokovic challenges a heckler in testy 2nd-round win at Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOHN PYE – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open on Wednesday night.

At 2-2 in the fourth set, the 10-time Australian Open champion paused, walked to the back of the court and yelled at the spectator.

Then he won three straight games to take the match away from the Aussie player en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

After clinching the match on a Popyrin error, he turned around to the crowd again and yelled, pumping his fist to celebrate.

