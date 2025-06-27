Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka dance at Centre Court and post about it on TikTok and Instagram

Gauff, a frequent TikTok user, put up a video of the pair standing outside the main stadium at the All England Club and mouthing along to a track with the words: "OK, guys, we're back. Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you."

Gauff wrote: “the olive branch was extended and accepted! we’re good so you guys should be too.”

The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka and the No. 2-ranked Gauff held a practice session together at Centre Court ahead of the year's third Grand Slam tournament, which begins on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Gauff beat Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the championship match at the last major, the French Open. Afterward, Sabalenka drew criticism from some for saying Gauff “won the match not because she played incredible; just because I made all of those mistakes from ... easy balls.”

Later, Sabalenka called her comments "unprofessional" and said she had written to Gauff to apologize.

Sabalenka, a 27-year-old from Belarus, is a three-time Grand Slam champion and was the runner-up both times Gauff, a 21-year-old American, won a major trophy, including at the 2023 U.S. Open.

At Wimbledon this year, they only could face each other in the July 12 final.

