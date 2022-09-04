Coco Gauff, 18, reaches US Open quarterfinals for 1st time

How loud was it?

“It got so racuous in there that I got a headache. I had to take an Advil,” said Gauff's father, Corey. “I kept pinching myself. I'm like, ‘My gosh, all of these people here for my daughter.' You dream about this, but you never know if you’re going to realize that. She was pumping herself up and they responded to her. It sent chills up my spine.”

Zhang, at 33 the oldest woman to reach the fourth round, and Gauff competed mostly from the baseline, trading powerful groundstrokes, especially on the backhand side, which both players favor. The longer the exchanges, the more success Gauff found: She claimed a 45-26 edge in points that lasted five or more strokes.

Garcia is coming off a hard-court title at Cincinnati and stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by eliminating No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj of the U.S. 6-4, 6-1

“I’m super excited, actually, to play Coco — in U.S., in New York, quarterfinal of a Slam. It's great,” Garcia said.

None of the eight women in action Sunday had ever been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows; only two have reached semifinals at any Grand Slam tournament: Gauff and No. 5 Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur, a finalist at Wimbledon in July, was scheduled to meet No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova at night.

That was to follow the most-anticipated men’s match of Day 7: defending champion and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev vs. Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios. When they met last month on a hard court at Montreal, it was Kyrgios who won.

Whoever emerged from that would face No. 27 Karen Khachanov, who defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

The other quarterfinal on the top half of the men’s bracket is 2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud against 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

No. 5 seed Ruud made it to his first U.S. Open quarterfinal — and stayed in the hunt to attain the No. 1 ranking by tournament’s end — with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2 victory over Corentin Moutet. Berrettini defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In Gauff-Zhang, the whirring of the Ashe retractable roof being pulled shut accompanied the start of the second set because of showers that started soon after, and it took a while for the artificial lights to reach full strength. The match proceeded, even though it was rather dark — and quite humid — indoors.

Zhang started getting a bit better of the back-and-forth midway through the second set, and when she hit a backhand winner of her own, she broke to lead 5-3.

Last year’s U.S. Open doubles champion — she and Sam Stosur beat Gauff and Caty McNally in the final — served to force a third set, and was a point away from getting there, but Gauff steeled herself and stood her ground.

That set point was frittered away when Zhang sent a backhand long. Gauff smacked — what else? — a down-the-line backhand winner for her third break point of that game, then delivered a good return to a corner that drew a long backhand to make it 5-4 and start a four-game, match-closing run.

Everyone's known how talented Gauff is for a while now. After all, at 15, she became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history in 2019, beat Venus Williams in the first round of the main draw and made it all the way to the fourth. There have been more steps along the way, more achievements — last month, she became the second-youngest doubles No. 1 in WTA history — and her ever-developing game — the most notable recent improvements were to her forehand and second serve — keeps carrying her closer to the top of the singles rankings and closer to a Grand Slam title.

And at this point, having the full sport of more than 20,000 folks in Ashe doesn't hurt, either.

“She’s found a home there,” Dad said. “I hope she’s going to play there for the rest of the tournament.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed to this report.

___

Shuai Zhang, of China, reacts during a match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Caroline Garcia, of France, celebrates after defeating Alison Riske, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns against Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns against Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Shuai Zhang, of China, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns against Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Casper Ruud, of Norway, celebrates after defeating Corentin Moutet, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Corentin Moutet, of France, does push ups on the court after missing a return to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, celebrates after winning a point against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, returns to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, signs autographs for fans after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Caroline Garcia, of France, left, is congratulated by Alison Riske, of the United States, after victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)