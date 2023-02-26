'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast

“Audiences discovered this very outrageous, hysterical comedy that our director Elizabeth Banks delivered,” said Jim Orr, Universal distribution chief. “The film absolutely delivers on its preposterous premise. People wanted to come out and have a good time at the theater.”

“Cocaine Bear” managed to overperform despite mixed reviews from critics and a “B-” CinemaScore from audiences. Ticket buyers were 59% male, and 63% were aged 18-34. It added $5.3 million overseas. “Quantumania” is more easily outpacing “Cocaine Bear” internationally, where it added $46.4 million over the weekend.

In just about the epitome of counterprogramming to "Cocaine Bear," Lionsgate's "Jesus Revolution" also debuted strongly. The film, likewise inspired by a true story, stars Kelsey Grammer as a California minister and Joel Courtney as youth minister, and dramatizes the movement of Christian hippies in the late '60s and early '70s. It launched with $15.5 million over the weekend and in advance screenings. Produced by the Kingdom Story Company, "Jesus Revolution" proved popular with Christian audiences, and early surpassed expectations. It earned an A+ CinemaScore.

Next week should see a new champ at the box office, with the release of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed III."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," $32.2 million

2. “Cocaine Bear,” $23.1 million.

3. “Jesus Revolution,” $15.5 million.

4. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $4.7 million.

5. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $4.1 million.

6. “Magic Mike's Last Dance,” $3 million.

7. “Knock at the Cabin,” $1.9 million.

8. “80 for Brady,” $1.8 million.

9. “Missing,” $1 million.

10. “A Man Called Otto,” $850,000.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

