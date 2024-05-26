Coca-Cola 600 underway with Justin Allgaier filling in for Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson

Justin Allgaier started the race in Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, forced to begin at the back of the field because he did not qualify the car.

Larson had hoped to run the double and join Tony Stewart as the only drivers to completing all 1,100 laps at Indianapolis and Charlotte on the same day. But those plans were nixed due to a four-hour rain delay in Indianapolis.

Under NASCAR rules, Larson is not allowed to participate in the playoffs unless he starts every race. However, Hendrick Motorsports will be able to submit a waiver to NASCAR, asking for an exception to the rule.

Ty Gibbs started the race on the pole for the first time in his career.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing