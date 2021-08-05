Coast Guard searching for plane with 6 on board in Alaska

Popular among them are trips to Misty Fjords National Monument, where visitors can see glacier valleys, snowcapped peaks and numerous lakes in the wilderness area.

In 2019, two sightseeing planes collided in midair, killing six of the 16 people on board the two planes.

The missing plane, a de Havilland Beaver, was owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, Wadlow said. A message left at the sightseeing company in Ketchikan was not immediately returned to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The company on its website says it provides sightseeing tours to Misty Fjords National Monument and bear-viewing sites, along with air charters to other communities in southeast Alaska.

The Coast Guard was told by the plane's operator that five passengers and a pilot were on board, he said.

Wadlow did not have details on when the plane took off. Coast Guard responders were dispatched, he said.

There had been light rain and mist in the area, with visibility at about 3.5 miles (5.63 kilometers), Wadlow said.

Calls and messages to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were not immediately returned.