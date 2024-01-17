Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline, No Doubt to reunite

The 2024 Coachella festival lineup is here

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
39 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year's festivities, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion. (Remember No Doubt? The Orange Country ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani? The band's last album, “Push and Shove,” was released 12 years ago — during the band's first reunion. This marks their second.)

Also on the lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin León, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends: April 12 – 14 and April 19 – 21, 2024.

For ticket hunters: presale begins Friday at 11am PT.

In Other News
1
The Pacific Northwest braces for a new round of ice and freezing rain...
2
New Hampshire gets its turn after Trump's big win in Iowa puts new...
3
China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump
4
Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP...
5
Pharrell Williams’ sophomore collection at Louis Vuitton showcases...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top