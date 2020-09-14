Coach: Message in Dolphins' video is 'we can all do better'

Flores said team owner Stephen Ross was supportive of the video, which was posted on social media Thursday. The Dolphins didn't respond to a request for comment from Ross, and the NFL didn't respond to a request for comment.

Kaleb Thornhill, the Dolphins' director of player engagement, worked with the team's social justice committee to create the video, Flores said.

“That group of guys had a lot of conversations,” Flores said. “Kaleb spearheaded a lot of the conversation. They wrote a lot of what they thought down on paper, and were able to communicate it in the video.”

The video features Black and white players.

“I think we’re extremely unified,” said tight end Mike Gesicki, one of the players to speak in the video. “We’ve had a ton of good discussions as a team. It has been productive for us as a team.”

Flores said he also believes his team is unified on the divisive subject of racial injustice.

“The message is to try to create unity, not divide,” he said. “I feel like we’re all on the same page. I hope it’s that way.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine