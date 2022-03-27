Coach K makes 13th Final Four, Duke beats Arkansas 78-69

The Blue Devils were in control for most of the second half, using an 10-0 run after Arkansas had cut the deficit to five points early in the half to open up a big cushion. The spurt came following a timeout when Krzyzewski once again switched his team to an uncharacteristic zone after having success doing that in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech.

Jaylin Williams ended that run with an emphatic dunk over Banchero for a three-point play but it wasn't nearly enough for the Razorbacks, who didn't cut the deficit into single digits until the final minute of the game.

Williams led Arkansas with 19 points and 10 rebounds and JD Notae had 14 points before fouling out. The Razorbacks shot 41.9% for the game.

Duke closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 45-33 lead at the break with Banchero hitting a 3-pointer to start the spurt. Trevor Keels hit another 3 from long range just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: For the second straight season, coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks fell short against a more talented team in the Elite Eight. They fell to eventual champion Baylor last year. Arkansas is still seeking its first Final Four appearance since losing the title game in 1995 to UCLA. The Razorbacks won their only national championship the previous season against Duke.

Duke: After losing the regular-season finale to North Carolina in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final to Virginia Tech the following week, the Blue Devils used late rallies to beat Michigan State and Texas Tech the previous two rounds but played a much more complete game against Arkansas. That bodes well for their chances in New Orleans.

LOOSE BALL

A cheerleading team was once again called upon to recover a ball that lodged at the top of the basket following a missed shot by the Razorbacks early in the second half. The Arkansas cheer team leaped into action with Kaiden Thraikill boosting Bella Shelley up to knock the ball loose, generating a big roar from the crowd.

UP NEXT

No. 8 seed North Carolina faces tournament darling Saint Peter's on Sunday, with the winner booking a dance in New Orleans with the Blue Devils.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Duke forward AJ Griffin (21) celebrates in front of teammates on the bench after shooting a three point basket against Arkansas during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Duke forward AJ Griffin, second from left, shoots against Arkansas during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar

Caption Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar

Caption Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney, top, dunks against Duke during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Arkansas guard Stanley Umude, right, drives to the basket against Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Duke forward Paolo Banchero celebrates during the first half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Arkansas forward Trey Wade, bottom, dunks against Duke forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez