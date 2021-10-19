CNN's John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations

“I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before,” King said while leading a panel discussion on his “Inside Politics” show. “I'm immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I'm grateful you're all vaccinated.”

King and his guests were talking about mandates in the context of the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday of COVID complications despite being vaccinated because he had cancer that compromised his immune system.