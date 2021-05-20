CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

“The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.”

CNN said the letter to Starr was signed by John Demers, the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's national security division, and Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The letter indicated that the government sought records of Starr's Pentagon phone extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cellphone records. The government also said it had obtained “non-content information” from her emails, which would include information about the senders and recipients but not the actual content of the communications.