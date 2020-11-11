CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden's speech

Cable channels were the preferred option for those following the election, as the broadcast networks lagged behind individually and cumulatively. Their Tuesday viewership was ABC, 6.3 million; NBC, 5.8 million; CBS, 4.5 million.

Fox host Laura Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” had its highest-rated week ever, with an average of 4.9 million viewers.

Viewers also kept an eye on football and the pandemic-delayed season premieres of returning shows, including CBS' “Young Sheldon” and “NCIS: Los Angeles," each drawing 6 million-plus viewers.

Powered by a NFL game, NBC was the week's most-watched network in prime time, reaching an average of 6.33 million viewers. CBS had 4.95 million, the Fox broadcasting network had 4.3 million, ABC had 4.1 million, Univision had 1.34 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1.09 million and CW had 580,000.

Besides the news channels, other cable leaders included ESPN with 2.2 million viewers, Hallmark with 1.5 million and HGTV with 1 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts, averaging 9.4 million viewers for the week. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 8.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.7 million.

For the week of Nov. 2-8, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC, 16.88 million.

2. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 14. 6 million.

3. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 14.5 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14 million.

5. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 13.7 million.

6. NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco, Fox, 13.54 million.

7. Election coverage (Saturday), CNN, 13.5 million.

8. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 13.4 million.

9. “NFL Pre-Game,” NBC, 12.5 million.

10. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at New York Giants, ESPN, 12.2 million.

11. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 11.7 million.

12. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 11.6 million.

13. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 10.3 million.

14. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.8 million.

15. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.7 million.

16. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.4 million.

17. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.2 million.

18. Election coverage (Saturday), MSNBC, 9 million.

19. “NFL Pre-Game,” Fox, 8.9 million.

20. Election coverage (Saturday), CNN, 8.7 million.