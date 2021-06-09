CMT Awards to honor country stars as well as pop, R&B acts

Knight and Mickey Guyton will perform together and Chris Stapleton and fellow guitar slayer H.E.R. are joining forces onstage at Wednesday's show celebrating the year's best country music videos. The event will air at 8 p.m. Eastern from Nashville, Tennessee.

Legend is nominated for video of the year for his appearance on Carrie Underwood's “Hallelujah," while Keith Urban and Pink’s “One Too Many" will also compete for the top prize. Both videos are also nominated for collaborative video of the year. Others outside of country music participating in the show include rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, who will perform with Underwood, and pop singer-songwriter JP Saxe, who is set to sing with Ingrid Andress.