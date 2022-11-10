CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn, 'Buy Dirt' wins song honor

BreakingNews
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards have opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn's hits including “You Ain't Woman Enough,” “Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'” and “Coal Miner's Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee at Wednesday's show and Alan Jackson will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson earned nominations in six categories, including female vocalist and album and song of the year.

Jordan Davis' “Buy Dirt” won the night's first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Bryan is co-hosting the show along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country's biggest stars for the evening are Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

