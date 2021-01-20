Clyburn: Bush called him a 'savior' for boosting Biden

In a statement issued following Biden's victory, he wrote, “Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man" and added, "I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford downplayed Clyburn's remarks.

“Let’s not make this into more than it is,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the former president was “saying Clyburn helped saved Biden’s nomination ... nothing Biblical here."

Clyburn's pivotal endorsement before South Carolina's Democratic primary seemed to have brought Biden's candidacy back from the brink following lackluster performances in other early states. It was an awaited signal for many Black voters that Biden would be the candidate to stand up for their interests.

Biden won South Carolina by nearly 30 points, subsequently bested chief rival Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday and bumped rivals Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren in one of the more muscular comebacks in presidential campaign history.

Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democratic representative in Congress, is the dean of the state’s Democrats and the third-ranking member of the U.S. House.

Clyburn said that his backing of Biden also came up Wednesday during conversations with former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Win McNamee Credit: Win McNamee