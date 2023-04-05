Clyburn backs ex-staffer to lead South Carolina Democrats

While the party’s national prominence has risen — most recently when the Democratic National Committee made South Carolina the first voting state on its 2024 presidential primary calendar — South Carolina’s Democrats have struggled to notch electoral wins at many levels of office.

Winless in statewide elections since 2006, Democrats hold only one of the state's seven U.S. House seats. The party last won a U.S. Senate race in 1998, and Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to carry the state in a presidential election.

There have been some successes. In 2018, Joe Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a House seat from red to blue in South Carolina in decades, though he lost his reelection bid two years later.

Two other people are vying for the chairmanship. Brandon Upson, a progressive Democrat who chairs the state party’s Black Caucus, advised Tom Steyer’s 2020 presidential campaign in South Carolina. Since then, Upson founded Amplify Action, a national voter registration and mobilization effort.

Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author who unsuccessfully sought Democrats' 2022 nomination against Republican Sen. Tim Scott, also has launched a bid.

If elected, Spain would be the first Black woman to lead Democrats in South Carolina, where Black women are major drivers of the Democratic electorate.

Spain told the AP she appreciated Clyburn’s endorsement and would work toward “leveraging our First in the Nation status and my own relationships in Washington to bring the necessary resources to the Palmetto State to build the Democratic infrastructure needed to win seats up and down the ballot.”

Gearing up for the 2024 presidential primary is top on the party's agenda. Biden, expected to officially launch his reelection bid later this year, pushed to move the state where he won big in 2020 to the top of the nominating calendar.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.