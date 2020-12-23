Closer look by Beijing at group buying and big tech

As part of a recent offer from the platform Meituan, two pounds of honeydew melon could be had for as little as $1.

The Administration for Market Regulation also warned against illegally collecting and using customer data.

There is a broader push out of Beijing to rein in the nation's burgeoning internet platforms. Last month, China released draft regulations to clamp down on anti-competitive practices such as those exclusive merchant agreements.

A similar push is taking place in the U.S., particularly targeting advertising. Lawmakers and regulators are probing companies like Facebook and Google over anti-competitive practices.

Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission accused Facebook of buying up its rivals rather than competing with them and is calling for Facebook’s acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram to be unwound.

Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012 just two years after the company was founded and usership exploded, potentially prying eyes, and ad dollars, away from Facebook.

Two years ago Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned, reportedly after clashing repeatedly with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over how the platform was being used.

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a man talks on his phone as a woman rides on an electric bike past a company logo at the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. China’s market regulator on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 said it fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan