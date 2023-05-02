Close call at high speed: video shows officer evade crash

Deputy Police Chief Bob Blakley said traffic safety among teen drivers is on the decline. So far this year, Fairfax police have seen a 62 percent increase in teen speeding citations, and a 98 percent increase in tickets for failure to follow signs or signals.

In Monday's crash, reconstruction experts determined that the car had been going 120 mph in a 50 mph zone before it lost control.

“The vehicle lost control because cars can’t go that fast on the highway,” he said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis did not identify the officer, who was uninjured but recovering at home Tuesday. Davis and Blakley said the 13-year veteran may be alive today because he approached the driver he pulled over on the passenger side of the vehicle — a tactic that is optional for officers but advised in cases where approaching on the driver side presents a safety hazard, Blakley said.

Davis complimented the officer's professionalism at a news conference Tuesday.

"His grace under pressure was calm, cool, collected," Davis said.

Davis said the accident is a good reminder about the importance of traffic safety and recognizing the dangers that officers face enforcing traffic laws. Also, in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, Davis suggested that parents might want to reconsider providing high-performance automobiles to their children.

“The car involved in that collision yesterday was a whole lot of car for an inexperienced driver," Davis said. ”It was going way too fast. It was a rocket, and then it became a missile."