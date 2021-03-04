Clooney, 'Billie Holiday' among AARP movie award honorees

Jodie Foster too is singled out for her supporting performance in “The Mauritanian,” for which she also won the Golden Globe this week. Appelo said that the 58-year-old has said that she’s glad to be her age and is looking forward to playing characters in their 60s and beyond.

“That’s a big theme of ours, that life opens up after you turn 50,” Appelo said.

Aaron Sorkin is a double honoree for writing and directing “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The top acting awards went to Sophia Loren, for “The Life Ahead,” and Anthony Hopkins, for “The Father.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” are two films Appelo said are particularly significant because of their historical value to a 50-plus audience. He also noted that this year included several important and nuanced depictions of Alzheimer’s, including in “The Father” and in “Supernova,” with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, which was named best grownup love story.

For the first time the organization is also recognizing television shows and performances. Catherine O’Hara took best actress for “Schitt’s Creek,” Mark Ruffalo got best actor for “I Know This Much is True” and “This Is Us” was named best series. Netflix's “The Queen's Gambit” got best limited series.

The virtual awards show will be broadcast by Great Performances on PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

This image released by Netflix shows Sacha Baron Cohen, center left, and Jeremy Strong in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise Credit: Niko Tavernise