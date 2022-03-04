Clippers surge to 132-111 victory, season sweep of Lakers

The victory was the latest in a torrid stretch for the Clippers, who have won seven of their last eight without likely their three most talented players: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell.

Although none of the trio is thought to be close to returning, Jackson and a gritty supporting cast have kept the Clips on track for another playoff berth with an increasing chance to avoid the play-in tournament after this victory, which pulled them within one game of seventh-place Minnesota.

After scoring 14 consecutive points to close the first half with only a three-point deficit, the Lakers curiously became discombobulated early in the third after the referees didn't give a continuation foul to James and they were unable to challenge the call.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker sat out after spraining his ankle Tuesday. He was listed as probable before the game. ... The Lakers used their 31st starting lineup of the season with Dwight Howard moving in alongside rookie Austin Reaves and Malik Monk. ... Wenyen Gabriel hit a late 3-pointer in his Lakers debut. Los Angeles signed him Tuesday.

Clippers: Nicolas Batum appeared in his 900th career NBA game. ... Coach Tyronn Lue had no updates on the injury recoveries of George, Leonard and Powell: “I don't know. Sorry.” ... Justin Bieber, Rami Malek, Saweetie and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attended the game.

THAT'S MY DJ

D.J. Augustin had three points and six assists in his debut with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year NBA veteran Tuesday to bolster their backcourt depth. The Lakers are Augustin's 11th NBA franchise; Houston waived him Feb. 11.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Warriors on Saturday.

Clippers: Host Knicks on Sunday.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) celebrates his 3-point basket with guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)