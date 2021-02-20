Clippers edge Jazz 116-112, snap Utah's 9-game win streak

George fouled Mitchell on a 3-point attempt, and Mitchell made the first two with 2 seconds to go. He deliberately missed the third and Royce O'Neale grabbed the offensive rebound but missed at the buzzer.

The Clippers led by 15 points in the second quarter and were up by 10 early in the third only to see the Jazz tie it up. Mitchell scored 12 of Utah's first 15 points, including seven in a row.

Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the third. Leonard, who returned after missing three games with a bruised leg, carried the Clippers with 14 points in the quarter after having just 12 in the first half. His pair of free throws sent Los Angeles into the fourth leading 79-75.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mike Conley finished with 16 points in his return after missing six games. ... They are 2-1 against LA this season. ... Fell to 11-4 on the road.

Clippers: Leonard was selected as a starter for the West in next month's All-Star Game in Atlanta. It will be his fifth career appearance, having been a starter each time. Last year, he was named MVP, scoring 30 points in the West's win.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Clippers: Host Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

