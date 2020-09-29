Clipped wings: Virus turns tennis pros' flights into ordeals

Flying and the unavoidable proximity with other passengers compounds the angst of players for whom staying virus-free has become as essential as their rackets. They must present clean bills of health at tournaments like the French Open that subject them to batteries of tests, and not only be negative but also not have been in close contact with others who are positive. In Paris, they're shielded in two hotels and ferried in disinfected vehicles to play. But outside tournament bubbles, flying in and out, limiting exposure becomes more of a challenge.

“I thought about getting a beekeeper’s suit for the plane,” Sock joked. Then, more seriously, he listed what has become his travel routine: “A little thing of hand sanitizer with me, mask at all times ... check my bags as quick as possible, have my mask on, get through security, kind of try to get in and out as quick as possible, stay away from people.

“Obviously, you’re in an enclosed space. Could be tough if someone in there is infected or something. Knock on wood, everything has been great. Tested negative 95,000 times the last few months. Hopefully, keep that streak going.”

New Yorker Kristie Ahn, ranked 102nd, said her flight to Paris wasn’t crowded, middle seats were left empty and the crew ensured passengers wore surgical masks — “you weren’t allowed to wear your own."

Still, she tried to limit any exposure by “making sure that my nose was covered and just making sure that my hands were sanitized, that I wasn’t touching my face,” and by only drinking “very quickly” when thirsty.

“It’s a bit nerve-wracking traveling just because I’m doing everything I can in my power to make sure that I am safe and I keep other people safe,” Ahn said after a first-round loss to fellow American Serena Williams.

“It’s a two-way street, so we need people to reciprocate and sometimes they don’t so it’s a bit frustrating."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova avoided the stress by riding a private jet to Paris.

“That was much safer,” she said after advancing to the second round.

Zhang Shuai, also a first-round winner, said that when she was growing up in China and had never taken a plane, she longed to fly and see the world. But the novelty wore off after near-constant flying became part of her tennis job, until “I really didn't like it, especially long-haul."

She, too, says she worries about her health aboard flights but “I feel more reassured when I see that everyone is wearing a mask.”

For others, flying is simply a chore whatever the circumstances and one they didn't miss when the pandemic grounded most flights and the tennis tour.

“I completely hate flying,” said Barbara Haas, an Austrian ranked 143rd who lost in the first round. “The best thing during the lockdown was that I didn’t have to go on the plane.”

China's Zhang Shuai serves against Madison Keys of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

A stadium employee writes the match results on a blackboard during first round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic walks back to her serving position in her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against France's Oceane Dodin at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A near-empty Suzanne Lenglen court hosts the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Italy's Matteo Berrettini, close side, and Canada's Vasek Pospisil, far side, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena