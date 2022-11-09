Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals

Last week, Germany announced that it had also signed a preliminary deal with Egypt to buy more natural gas and help the North African nation develop facilities for hydrogen production.

According to the International Energy Agency, Egypt currently gets more than 90% of its electricity from natural gas and oil. Scientists say the use of such fossil fuels need to be replaced worldwide by renewable energy sources as soon as possible to tackle climate change.

“The energy matrix of Egypt, but also many other countries, is shifting radically in terms of the integration of renewable energy, of electrification, of transport,” said Achim Steiner, the head of the U.N. Development Program.

In recent years, Egypt has intensified efforts to embrace alternative renewable energy and shift away from fossil fuel dependency. El-Sissi’s government aims to generate 42% of the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 2035, according to the country's New and Renewable Energy Authority.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced this week that its subsidiary DB International Operations won a contract to operate and maintain Egypt’s new high-speed network.

The deal, signed on the sidelines of the two-week climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, is worth over a billion euros (dollars) and will initially run for 15 years.

With Egypt's population projected to grow from 104 to 160 million by 2050, the country is hoping high-speed rail will provide a cleaner and safer alternative to its often congested roads.

The first line will connect Alexandria, Cairo and a new administrative capital from 2025. Two further lines linking Abu Simbel, Luxor and Hurghada on the Red Sea will be added later, connecting 90% of Egypt’s population to the network.

