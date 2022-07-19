Climate summit host cautions nations against 'zero-sum game'

European nations vowed to fulfill their climate targets despite the war in Ukraine prompting some to seek new fossil fuel sources and to turn at least temporarily to coal to make up for shortfalls in Russian energy deliveries. Developing countries have viewed the actions with suspicion.

Shoukry, the designated chairman of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, said that “we must make substantive progress across the board and ensure that no one is left behind.”

“This necessitates everybody rising to the occasion and showing understanding and willingness to compromise,” he said during a brief news conference alongside his German counterpart. He added" “We cannot afford to delay or backtrack on commitments” amid the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Climate change negotiations need not be a zero-sum game between developed and developing countries,” Shoukry said.

