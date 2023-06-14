Climate protesters throw paint and glue at Monet painting in Swedish museum

“People won’t just die from heat stroke. New diseases will spread, and we cannot even imagine the extent of this,” she said.

Helen Wahlgren, the spokesperson for the Restore Wetlands activist group, said the purpose of the museum action was to pressure the Swedish government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need to do everything possible to draw attention to this climate catastrophe and our demands to restore the wetlands” that store large amounts of carbon,” Wahlgren said.

“The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” which Monet painted in 1900, is the latest artwork in a museum to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery in October.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

