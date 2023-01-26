Climate groups decry selection of oil chief to oversee COP28

Some of the world's largest environmental and climate action groups, such as 350.org, Friends of the Earth International and Greenpeace, signed the letter, along with five of the nine coalitions of non-governmental organizations that represent different sectors of the global population at the climate talks.

The groups said leadership of the climate talks must be free of fossil fuel influence. In addition, they demanded that fossil fuel companies be excluded from sponsorships, partnerships and rulemaking processes at the conference and that it needs to focus on those most affected by climate change in the negotiations and solutions.

Before the letter, several others had weighed in on the nomination of al-Jaber. John Kerry, the United States' climate envoy, backed the nomination in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. Former U.S. vice president and climate leader Al Gore criticized the selection of al-Jaber during the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month.

Activists with the youth climate action group Fridays for Future also voiced their unhappiness with the move while in Davos.

