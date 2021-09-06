Climate change pushes New Zealand to warmest recorded winter

Fedaeff said snowfall at lower elevations was well below average this winter as it was often replaced with rain, which could make for lower river levels later in the year because there will be less snowmelt. That could impact irrigation for farms, she said.

There were also more extreme weather events, Fedaeff said, including severe flooding in some places and dry spells in others.

Professor James Renwick, a climate scientist at the Victoria University of Wellington, said that in the short term at least, some New Zealand farmers with cow or sheep herds might benefit from a longer grass-growing season.

But he said the changes were also putting pressure on natural ecosystems and over time, more species would face extinction. He said it was imperative for humans to slow the rate of greenhouse gas emissions.

“If we don't get on top of warming soon, there is going to be grief for large sections of the world," Renwick said.

Renwick said that New Zealand had talked a lot about climate change but had so far done little to curb its emissions. But he said there were now good government policies in place, including a pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

He said there were plenty of natural resources like wind, sun and water that could provide renewable power for the nation's energy needs.

“New Zealand could become world-leading in green energy and a green economy,” he said.

Caption Jago Haag, 9, plays at the water's edge at sunset, in Auckland Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say that climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. (Sylvie Whinray/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Sylvie Whinray Credit: Sylvie Whinray

Caption Rising water traps a vehicle in Kumeu, near Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 31, 2021, after the region was battered with heavy rain making the area's second wettest day since records began in 1943. New Zealand has endured extreme weather events including severe flooding in some places and dry spells in others. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Caption Ryan Jones wades through water in Taupaki near Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 31, 2021, after the region was battered with heavy rain making the area's second wettest day since records began in 1943. New Zealand has endured extreme weather events including severe flooding in some places and dry spells in others. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Caption A man enters the water at a beach in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say that climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. (Sylvie Whinray/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Sylvie Whinray Credit: Sylvie Whinray