Climate activist Greta Thunberg won't be school striking after graduation but vows to still protest

For her final school strike outside parliament, Thunberg posed with a Swedish-language sign while wearing the cap that high school graduates typically wear in Sweden.

American singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith, who was in Stockholm for a concert Friday as part of a world tour, showed up at the demonstration and told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter she got tears in her eyes when meeting Thunberg.

"This is Greta Thunberg, faithfully taking her Friday School Strike for Climate Action. She graduates today, and we extend our gratitude and congratulations," Smith wrote on Instagram.

Thunberg has urged the media to focus on other young activists. Fridays for Future participants planned to protest outside U.N. climate talks in Bonn, Germany, on Friday to urge governments to do more to curb global warming.

