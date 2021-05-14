Cleveland's Zach Plesac loses no-hit bid vs. Seattle in 8th

Before his no-hitter, Plesac may have been best known for a misstep last season, when he broke COVID-19 protocols and was disciplined by the Indians.

Plesac and former teammate Mike Clevinger left the team’s hotel following a start by the right-hander in Chicago. The Indians ended up placing both pitchers on the restricted list and sending them to their alternate site.

Cleveland has the longest no-hitter drought in the majors — its last one was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

There have been four no-hitters already this season, and Seattle and Cleveland have been involved in three of them.

The Indians have been no-hit twice — by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón on April 14 and by Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley a week ago. Plesac started both of those games.

Cleveland leads 4-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports