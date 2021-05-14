journal-news logo
X

Cleveland's Zach Plesac with no-hitter thru 7 vs. Seattle

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Credit: Elaine Thompson

Credit: Elaine Thompson

Nation & World | Updated 6 minutes ago
Cleveland’s Zach Plesac has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Cleveland’s Zach Plesac has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Plesac hasn’t been overpowering, but he has induced weak contact when Seattle has put the ball in play Thursday night.

The right-hander has two strikeouts and three walks on 78 pitches. Only five of the 21 outs have been made by outfielders, including Josh Naylor’s grab in foul territory while crashing into the stands on the first pitch of the game to Seattle's Jarred Kelenic.

Plesac, the nephew of longtime big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA entering Thursday.

Cleveland has the longest no-hitter drought in the majors — its last one was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

There have been four no-hitters already this season, and Seattle and Cleveland have been involved in three of them.

The Mariners were no-hit by Baltimore’s John Means in their last home game on May 5. They've gotten 15 innings without a hit at home.

The Indians have been no-hit twice — by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón on April 14 and by Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley a week ago.

Cleveland leads 4-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Credit: Elaine Thompson

Credit: Elaine Thompson

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top