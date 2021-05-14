Cleveland's Zach Plesac with no-hitter thru 7 vs. Seattle

Plesac hasn’t been overpowering, but he has induced weak contact when Seattle has put the ball in play Thursday night.

The right-hander has two strikeouts and three walks on 78 pitches. Only five of the 21 outs have been made by outfielders, including Josh Naylor’s grab in foul territory while crashing into the stands on the first pitch of the game to Seattle's Jarred Kelenic.