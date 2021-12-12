Clemson wins NCCA men's soccer title, beats Washington 2-0

The Tigers dogpiled in celebration at the final whistle and fans streamed on to the field in a flurry of confetti.

Clemson was playing in its fifth national championship game. The last appearance came in 2015, when the Tigers fell to Stanford.

Clemson advanced on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Washington, making its first-ever College Cup appearance, beat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night at Wake Med Soccer Park to advance.

Clemson was the defending ACC tournament champion but fell to Duke in the semifinals of this year's conference tournament.

Washington finished a half-game back of Oregon State for the Pac-12 title. The Huskies had just one regular-season loss.

It was the second overall meeting between the two teams. The Huskies beat Clemson 4-1 in a neutral site game in 1996.

Announced attendance was 7,238.

Caption Washington's Luca's Meek (33) and Clemson's Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador (10) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption Clemson's Isaiah Reid (27) and Washington's Gio Miglietti (8) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption Clemson's Isaiah Reid, center left, and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, center right, celebrate after scoring a goal against Washington during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown