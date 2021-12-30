Clemson tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl for Swinney's 150th

Iowa State dropped four of its final six games of the season and lost in a bowl game for a fourth consecutive year.

Purdy, the winningest quarterback in school history, had a pass picked off by Goodrich in the third quarter when Clemson’s Justin Mascoll swatted the ball at the line and Purdy accidentally batted it ahead into the waiting arms of the Tigers’ cornerback. Goodrich’s 18-yard scoring run gave Clemson two scores in a 53-second stretch of the third quarter to push the score to 20-3.

Iowa State cut it 20-13 with 9:42 to play on Andrew Mevis’ third field goal and Purdy’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar.

Purdy completed 22 of 39 passes for 204 yards, but his two turnovers proved costly.

THE TAKEAWAY

Swinney, who guided the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and ’18 and to six straight College Football Playoff trips, is the sixth fastest in college football history to 150 victories and just the third to do so in fewer than 15 years.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Uiagalelei is expected to return, but he could be challenged by five-star signee Cade Klubnik for the starting job. Klubnik is expected to enroll at Clemson in January and go through spring practice in hopes of competing for the starting job.

Iowa State: The Cyclones will be hard-pressed to keep up their recent run of success with 19 senior starters departing — 17 of which had at least 21 starts. Much of the future will be dependent on coach Matt Campbell replacing Purdy and Hall.

Caption Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Clemson place kicker B.T. Potter (29) reacts after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell calls out instructions from the sideline during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) can't make the catch as Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (25) breaks up the pass during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Clemson running back Kobe Pace (7) runs after catching a pass during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws a pass during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) catches a 34-yard pass in front of Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Caption FILE - Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) hands off to running back Will Shipley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson and Iowa State are scheduled to play in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)