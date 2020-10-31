X

Clemson coach: QB Lawrence will not start vs. Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Ken Ruinard

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play against No. 4 Notre Dame next week due to COVID-19 protocol

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence would miss his second straight week because of the virus. Swinney was informed Thursday of Lawrence's test and ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation.

Freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei will make his second college start with Lawrence sidelined. The Tigers beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday without Lawrence.

The Tigers had their latest round of coronavirus testing on Friday.

Swinney said before the game Lawrence was in good spirits and doing well. The coach said Lawrence spoke to the team that day via Zoom.

