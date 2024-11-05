Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election

“They done voted me out of the state,” Swinney said. “We’re 6-2 and 5-1 (in the Atlantic Coast Conference), man. They done shipped me off."

Dabo Swinney had to complete a paper ballot and was told there will be a hearing on Friday to resolve the issue.

“I was trying to do my best and be a good citizen and go vote,” he said. “Sometimes doing your best ain’t good enough. You have to keep going though, keep figuring it out.”

___

