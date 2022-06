Cleaning up: Pirates beat Dodgers 8-4 for rare sweep of LA

Reynolds' two-out shot off Mitch White (1-1) in the fifth gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. They took an early lead for the third straight game on Josh VanMeter's RBI single in the first.

Michael Chavis doubled leading off the eighth and Castro followed with a two-run blast — his first of the season — that traveled 413 feet into the loge level, extending the Pirates' lead to 5-2. He went 2 for 2 and drove two more runs on a shallow single to right in the ninth after replacing the injured VanMeter in the sixth.

Mookie Betts had a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Dodgers, who pounded out 12 hits.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-all in the fourth on Chris Taylor’s RBI line-drive single that scored Trea Turner. Turner led off with a scorching line-drive double into the left field corner to extend his 24-game hitting streak, tops in the majors this season.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in that inning, but the young Pirates turned their first double play of the game to squash the threat.

Hanser Alberto grounded into a 5-3-5 double play in the sixth. The Dodgers challenged the call at third base, where Ke’Bryan Hayes fielded the ball. He threw across the diamond to first baseman Chavis, who got Alberto and fired back to third, where a sliding Taylor was called out.

It was typical of how things went for the Dodgers in the series when they had runners either picked off or thrown out.

In the seventh, the Dodgers had runners on second and third, when Turner flied out to center. Reynolds made the catch and a pinpoint throw to the plate to erase Gavin Lux and end the inning.

In the eighth, Taylor singled before Edwin Ríos hit a comebacker on the first pitch to Chris Stratton, who turned and threw to second to start the Pirates' fourth double play.

Pirates starter José Quintana allowed two runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked one.

White gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out a season-high seven and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: VanMeter was removed because of left hand discomfort.

Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger (left leg tightness) wasn't in the lineup for the third straight day, but entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) threw a bullpen session. He'll head out on a rehab assignment Saturday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA) starts Friday in the home opener of a three-game series against Arizona. He's gotten just two runs of support in his last four starts.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80) faces the Mets for the first time in his career on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series with the NL East leaders.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, slides before being tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman while trying to score after Justin Turner flied out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, slides before being tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman while trying to score after Justin Turner flied out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Kevin Pillar, left, gestures after hitting a double while Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Diego Castillo stands by during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Kevin Pillar, left, gestures after hitting a double while Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Diego Castillo stands by during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Kevin Pillar, right, scores after Freddie Freeman grounded out as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman looks for the ball after the throw bounced off of his glove during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Kevin Pillar, right, scores after Freddie Freeman grounded out as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman looks for the ball after the throw bounced off of his glove during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman gestures toward center fielder Bryan Reynolds after Reynolds threw out Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman gestures toward center fielder Bryan Reynolds after Reynolds threw out Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman while trying to score after Justin Turner flied out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman while trying to score after Justin Turner flied out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill