Clayton Kershaw returning to Dodgers' rotation at a pivotal time

When Kershaw takes the mound Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the front office are hoping that the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner can bring stability to a rotation that has been beset by injuries for most of the season.

“Right now we’re in a little bit of dire straits,” Kershaw said of the Dodgers' rotation after a rehab assignment last Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. "I would love to come back whenever they need me. But I don’t want to put the team in a bad spot, especially the way we’ve been grinding through the last few weeks.”

Kershaw's return from offseason shoulder surgery ended up being on schedule. The lefty said at the start of spring training that he thought July or August would be when he could come back.

He made three rehab starts, but was shut down for a week after his first appearance on June 19 after experiencing lingering soreness. He went four innings and threw 67 pitches (49 strikes) in his last rehab start, and allowed three runs and six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Roberts said the same guardrails would be in place as when Kershaw returned last season after missing 35 games due to soreness in his left shoulder.

Kershaw went five innings in his first two starts last August. He threw 67 pitches in the first outing and 71 on five days' rest in the second.

“I think watching as far as stressful innings. If a pitch count kicks up in an inning or back-to-back, high-pitch counts. Not even overall total pitches,” Roberts said. “The most important part is getting him built up and ready for October.

"It has been a long process for him, and we’ve got coverage, so whatever happens, we’ll be prepared for that."

The 36-year-old Kershaw has been adamant that he expects to return to his old form soon. Despite pitching with shoulder pain all last season, he went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 131 2/3 innings over 24 starts.

“I wanted to come back and be part of something special and contribute," he said. "I want to be a part of it and be one of the best five guys we have. Go out there and pitch every fifth day and be good. That's always been my mindset regardless of what’s going on.”

Who else will be with Kershaw in the rotation remains a work in progress.

Tyler Glasnow will start Wednesday night after missing two weeks due to back tightness. Glasnow and Gavin Stone are tied for the team lead in starts with 18.

James Paxton, who also started 18 games, was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Dodgers are still missing Walker Buehler (right hip inflammation) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (right rotator cuff).

Buehler threw a bullpen session Tuesday with a minor league rehab stint likely on deck. Yamamoto is on a throwing program but has yet to begin throwing off a mound. He isn’t expected back until possibly late August.

Los Angeles has stayed atop the NL West thanks to the contribution of rookies. The Dodgers are 27-18 when a rookie starter is on the mound.

Rookie pitchers have started 45 games for the Dodgers this season and are 17-8 with a 3.00 ERA. Stone leads the team in wins with nine, while Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski and River Ryan are expected to get more starts over the next month.

Even with 13 players starting a game this season, the Dodgers' rotation has the fifth-lowest ERA in the NL (3.91) and is holding opponents to a .234 batting average, second-best in the NL.

While Kershaw didn't know what to expect after having surgery for the first time in his baseball career, he is happy to be preparing for a start.

“There were a couple speed bumps that were part of the process. I'm thankful I went through it and now on the back side,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb