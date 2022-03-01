Classic Ntozake Shange play to be reissued in book form

Scribner announced Tuesday that Brown and award-winning novelist Jesmyn Ward will provide introductions for Shange's choreopoem “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” which first ran on Broadway in 1976. The book will include an additional poem never used in the text before and photographs from previous stagings of the play.

“Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, ‘for colored girls ...’ feels like a gift," Brown said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself — dance, music and theater arts — to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”