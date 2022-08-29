Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 5 dead

An Associated Press photographer heard gunshots being fired in the capital and saw several protesters bleeding and being carried away. A senior medical official confirmed at least five protesters were killed by gunfire.

Protests also broke out in the Shiite-majority southern provinces with al-Sadr’s supporters burning tires and blocking road in the oil-rich province of Basra and hundreds demonstrating outside the governorate building in Missan.

Iran considers intra-Shiite disharmony as a threat against its influence in Iraq and has repeatedly attempted to broker dialogue with al-Sadr.

In July, Al-Sadr's supporters broke into the parliament to deter his rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-aligned Shiite parties, from forming a government. Hundreds have been staging a sit-in outside the building for over four weeks. His bloc has also resigned from parliament. The Framework is led by al-Sadr's chief nemesis, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

This is not the first time al-Sadr, who has called for early elections and the dissolution of parliament, has announced his retirement from politics — and many dismissed the latest move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate. The cleric has used the tactic on previous occasions when political developments did not go his way.

But many are concerned that it's a risky gambit and are worried how it will impact Iraq’s fragile political climate. By stepping out of the political process, al-Sadr is giving his followers, most disenfranchised from the political system, the green light to act as they see fit.

Al-Sadr derives his political power from a large grassroots following, but he also commands a militia. He also maintains a great degree of influence within Iraq's state institutions through the appointments of key civil servant positions. His Iran-backed rivals also have militia groups.

Iraq’s military swiftly announced a nation-wide curfew beginning at 7 p.m. It called on the cleric's supporters to withdraw immediately from the heavily fortified government zone and to practice self-restraint “to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood,” according to a statement.

“The security forces affirm their responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, public and private properties,” the statement said.

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi demanded that al-Sadr call on his followers to withdraw from government institutions. He also announced Cabinet meetings would be suspended.

The cleric announced his withdrawal from politics in a tweet, and ordered the closure of his party offices. Religious and cultural institutions will remain open.

The U.N. mission in Iraq said Monday’s protests were an “extremely dangerous escalation,” and called on demonstrators to vacate all government buildings to allow the caretaker government to continue running the state.

It urged all to remain peaceful and “refrain from acts that could lead to an unstoppable chain of events.” “The very survival of the state is at stake,” the statement said.

Al-Sadr’s announcement on Monday appeared to be in part a reaction to the retirement of Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, who counts many of al-Sadr’s supporters as followers.

The previous day, al-Haeri announced he would be stepping down as a religious authority for health reasons and called on his followers to throw their allegiance behind Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rather than the Shiite spiritual center in Iraq's holy city of Najaf.

The move was a blow to al-Sadr. In his statement he said al-Haeri's stepping down “was not out of his own volition.”

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on the followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the government Palace, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on the followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the government Palace, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr topple a concrete barrier in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament, announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr topple a concrete barrier in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament, announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr enter the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr enter the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban Combined Shape Caption A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban