Clashes between Senegal's police and supporters of opposition leader leave one dead, others hurt

Aliou Bodian was killed Friday in the city of Kolda in the country's south, said friend Boubacar Balde. “It’s a sad atmosphere that has overtaken the family," he said.

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko had called on his supporters to follow him in a “freedom caravan” from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar — some 750 kilometers (465 miles) away — where a verdict is expected next week on the charges that he is facing.