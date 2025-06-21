Clarke Schmidt pitches 7 hitless innings in Yankees 1-hitter, 9-0 rout of Orioles

Schmidt (4-3) was bidding to throw New York’s first no-hitter since Domingo Germán threw the Yankees’ major league-leading fourth perfect game on June 28, 2003. The Yankees had not thrown a no-hitter at home since David Cone’s perfect game on July 18, 1999, against the Montreal Expos.

Baltimore was nearly no-hit for the first time since Aug. 12, 2015, in Seattle by Hisashi Iwakuma.

Schmidt struck out five and issued both walks in the first inning when he threw 29 pitches. The right-hander threw first pitch strikes to 16 of 24 hitters and exited after tying his career high of 103 pitches.

Schmidt exited after throwing 21 pitches in the seventh. Brubaker allowed a two-strike single to Sánchez and some in the crowd of 46,142 lightly booed.

Brubaker pitched the final two innings to finish New York's second one-hitter this season.

Trent Grisham, JC Escarra, Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe hit solo homers as the Yankees finished with 14 hits and won for the second time in nine games.

Volpe finished with three hits after going hitless in his previous 25 at-bats.

Baltimore’s Zach Eflin (6-4) allowed six runs and 10 hits in three innings.

Key moment

After consecutive walks to Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson, Schmidt struck out Ryan O’Hearn and retired Ramón Laureano to end the first. He permitted one other runner the rest of the way.

Key stat

Volpe’s three hits raised his average eight points to .236. It was the shortstop’s third three-hit game this season and first since May 24 in Colorado.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (6-7, 4.80 ERA) opposes New York RHP Will Warren (4-4, 4.83) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP