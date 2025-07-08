Clark takes Indiana teammate Boston No. 1 in WNBA All-Star Game draft. Collier picks Stewart

Caitlin Clark has picked Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston No. 1 while Napheesa Collier took her Unrivaled business partner Breanna Stewart first in the WNBA All-Star Game draft
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle greets teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle greets teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark picked her Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston No. 1 while Napheesa Collier took her Unrivaled business partner Breanna Stewart first in the WNBA All-Star Game draft on Tuesday.

Clark, who had the first overall pick by being No. 1 in the fan vote, had said Monday there was “a high chance” that Boston and Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever would be on her team. Clark’s other choices for starters were New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and Phoenix’s Satou Sabally, and she picked Mitchell as a reserve.

“I feel good. My team is very well-rounded. Love the team we have to start — the first five, I think we’re off to a good start,” Clark said.

Collier drafted Atlanta’s Allisha Gray, Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers to complete her starting five.

“We’re dynamic, got people that can score at all levels, a point guard,” Collier said.

After Collier took Minnesota teammate Courtney Williams first in the reserve portion of the draft, Clark selected Mitchell. Two Seattle players went next with Skylar Diggins going to Collier and Gabby Williams to Clark, who passed up on the chance to draft fellow second-year player and longtime rival Angel Reese.

Clark and Reese teamed up during last season’s All-Star Game that pitted the WNBA’s best against the U.S. Olympic squad. The WNBA All-Stars won.

Collier took Reese with the third pick in the reserve draft.

She rounded out her squad with Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, Los Angeles’ Kelsey Plum and Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard. Clark also drafted Washington rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, Las Vegas’ Jackie Young and Golden State’s Kayla Thornton.

Williams, Citron, Iriafen and Thornton are making their All-Star debuts.

When the draft was over, the captains traded coaches to put Cheryl Reeve of the Lynx back with her players, Collier and Williams. Reeve was coach of the U.S. Olympic team last season that won gold in Paris. Clark didn’t make the squad and some people blamed Reeve for that, although the Lynx coach had nothing to do with the selection of players.

Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty will coach Clark's team.

The game will be played on July 19 in Indianapolis.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve high-fives forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) goes to the basket against Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

