Clark takes Canadian Open lead into weekend at St. George’s

Fitzpatrick closed double bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey-bogey.

“Just a poor finish,” Fitzpatrick said.” Just didn’t hole the putts I needed to on the last three. Just pathetic. Yeah, just pathetic finish really with the putter.”

Clark birdied the par-14th to reach 9 under, then bogeyed the next two. On the par-5 15, he drove into the right fairway bunker and saved bogey with a 10-footer. On the par-3 16th, he missed a 7 1/2-foot par try after hitting short and right into a bunker.

“Honestly, I played really well,” Clark said. “It was tough out there. It was windy, there was some tough pin placements. You guys have seen, these greens are very tough and you get into some tough spots where you have to be defensive even from 10, 15 feet.”

Clark opened with a 63 on Thursday after rallying Monday in a 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier to get into the field next week at The Country Club outside Boston.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was 4 under after a 67.

Aaron Cockerill and Nick Taylor were the top Canadians, tied for 21st at 2 under. Cockerill, making his PGA Tour debut, shot a 68. Taylor had a 70.

“First PGA Tour event and I’m in a decent position going into the weekend,” Cockerill said. “Kind of where I want to be and see if we can throw a low one on the board tomorrow and see what happens.”

PGA champion Justin Thomas also was 2 under after his second 69.

___

Combined Shape Caption Canada's Mike Wait watches hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during round two of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Friday, June 10, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Jim Knous hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George's in Toronto on Friday, June 10, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Danny Lee watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George's on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Matt Fitzpatrick chips from the rough on the 14th hole during round two of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Friday, June 10, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Adam Hadwin watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George's on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)